Aisha Khan Shares Pics With Daughter

Aisha Khan is a former Pakistani actress and model who bid farewell to showbiz industry

Aisha Khan recently shared some adorable Eid photos with her fans

On the occasion of Eid, the mother-daughter duo was spotted twinning in identical traditional eastern attires. Advertisement

Aisha Khan recently shared some adorable Eid photos with her fans. Aisha took to her official Instagram account to share some lovely photos of herself and her daughter Mahnoor. On the occasion of Eid, the mother-daughter duo was spotted twinning in identical traditional eastern attires. Take a look at these lovely photos of Aisha and her daughter!

