Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aisha Khan Shares Pics With Daughter

Aisha Khan Shares Pics With Daughter

Articles
Advertisement
Aisha Khan Shares Pics With Daughter

Aisha Khan Shares Pics With Daughter

Advertisement

 

  • Aisha Khan is a former Pakistani actress and model who bid farewell to showbiz industry
  • Aisha Khan recently shared some adorable Eid photos with her fans
  • On the occasion of Eid, the mother-daughter duo was spotted twinning in identical traditional eastern attires. 
    • Advertisement

Aisha Khan is a former Pakistani actress and model who bid farewell to showbiz industry after getting married to Major Uqbah Malik. Despite leaving showbiz industry, Aisha has a huge fan following on social media. Aisha’s charming personality and good looks has won millions of hearts.

Also Read

Advertisement

Eid Clicks Of Aisha Khan With Her Daughter

Aisha Khan recently shared some adorable Eid photos with her fans. Aisha took to her official Instagram account to share some lovely photos of herself and her daughter Mahnoor. On the occasion of Eid, the mother-daughter duo was spotted twinning in identical traditional eastern attires. Take a look at these lovely photos of Aisha and her daughter!

Also Read

Advertisement

 

Eid Clicks Of Aisha Khan With Her Daughter

Advertisement

Eid Clicks Of Aisha Khan With Her Daughter

Eid Clicks Of Aisha Khan With Her Daughter

Eid Clicks Of Aisha Khan With Her Daughter

Eid Clicks Of Aisha Khan With Her Daughter

Advertisement

Eid Clicks Of Aisha Khan With Her Daughter

Eid Clicks Of Aisha Khan With Her Daughter

Advertisement

Eid Clicks Of Aisha Khan With Her Daughter

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry brainwashing Americans with 'Meghan's siren song'
Prince Harry brainwashing Americans with 'Meghan's siren song'
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story