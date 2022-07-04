Ajay Devgn dons director cap with Bholaa

Sources indicate that Ajay Devgn will be in charge of directing the action-thriller Bholaa.

Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34 has recently found audience acclaim following its premiere on the OTT platform. The actor has repeatedly expressed his enthusiasm for film direction. In an interview with the magazine during Runway 34 promotions, he revealed his plans to direct films at regular intervals, and he even confirmed that he is working on multiple scripts. The media has exclusively learned that after directing U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34, Devgn is set to take the helm for the fourth time.

The sources indicate that the actor will be in charge of directing the action-thriller Bholaa. He appears in it alongside Tabu, and it is currently in theatres. Since the month of January, Ajay has been regularly filming Bholaa in a variety of locations. In fact, he began a crucial schedule for the movie in Hyderabad last month without making much fuss about it. A person who knows about the situation says that he plans to finish the main filming for Bholaa by August 20.

Ajay Devgn will play some raw action scenes in the action-packed thriller, and he has been eager to capture them using a new camera. The source stated that “Ajay is among the most technically sound directors, and he has conceptualized unique action set pieces for Bholaa,” and that the movie will begin moving into the post-production phase in September to get ready for a March 30, 2023 release date.

For confirmation that he was taking over directing for the fourth time on Bholaa, we got in touch with Ajay Devgn. When we asked the actor if it was challenging to shoot another movie so soon after Runway 34, he graciously replied, “Well, the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words—Lights, camera, action. “

