Ajay Devgn shares throwback PIC from sets of Runway 34 with a quirky twist

Ajay Devgn is one of the best actors that Indian movies have ever seen. The actor has been working in Bollywood for more than 30 years. He has been in movies like “The Legend of Bhagat Singh,” “Singham,” “Tanhaji,” “Phool Aur Kaante,” “Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha,” “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,” and many more. Ajay has been in more than 100 movies, but he has only directed three: U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. Next year, the actor will become a director for the fourth time with Bholaa, an official remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi.

Ajay Devgn shared a throwback photo from the sets of Runway 34 where he showed his palm to the camera, signalling to stop. He captioned the post with a quirky caption, “Whenever someone asks me to take a break”. Runway 34 was a breakthrough in terms of aviation thrillers in India, which was engaging as well as unpredictable. The actor is quite active on social media these days and often shares set pictures, movie updates, holiday photos, moments with children and more.

Ajay Devgn has six projects. After Rudra and Runway 34 this year, the actor will next participate in Indra Kumar’s Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. After that, he’ll star in Drishyam 2, a remake of the Malayalam film. His film Maidaan is finished, but its release date is unknown. Bholaa will release on Ram Navami 2023. He’ll also be in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5. With this lineup, we’ll see Ajay Devgn a lot in the future.