Ajay Devgn will direct Bholaa, a remake of Tamil film Kaithi

Ajay Devgn is currently directing his fourth film, the high-octane, intensely emotional drama Bholaa, in which he and Tabu star. Previously, he directed U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34.

Now he’s behind the camera for the fourth time with Bholaa, and production is scheduled to wrap on August 20. When asked how he managed to shoot the picture so swiftly after the release of his April release Runway 34, Devgn smiles strangely and replies, “Well the preparation was done earlier on.” Getting back in front of the camera and calling for “lights, camera, action!” was all that was needed.

Bholaa is an adaptation of the successful Tamil movie Kaithi. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed this action thriller, which hit theatres in 2019. Karthi plays a convict in the original film who helps the police when they are under attack from a band of smugglers. When he pays a fine, the police will assist him find his daughter. In addition to Narain and Dheena, the film starred Karthi. The film is a collaboration between Dream Warrior Pictures, led by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu, and Vivekananda Pictures, led by Tiruppur Vivek.

Released in April of 2022, Runway 34 featured Ajay Devgn. Next up, he’ll be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar.

