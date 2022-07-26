Akshay Kumar is excited to join wife in York as his shoot gets cancelled

Advertisement
  • Akshay Kumar is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood.
  • He has starred in a number of hugely successful films, such as Hera Pheri and Namastey London.
  • Next up for Akshay is the family drama Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar.
Akshay Kumar is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood and has been ruling the industry for over three decades now.

He has starred in a number of hugely successful films, such as Hera Pheri, Namastey London, Kesari, Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and others. Akshay, often known as “Khiladi” Kumar, has a sizable fan base and frequently rewards them with pictures and videos.

In an Instagram post, the actor expressed his eagerness to meet his wife Twinkle Khanna.

Sharing a click from a railway station, Akshay wrote, “When the rains set in, shooting is cancelled, so family here I come. #YorkToLondon.” Twinkle Khanna seem to be on a vacay in York. She earlier had shared a video and written, “Walk behind me and let’s explore a little shall we? In York, your feet are all you need to see every corner. Which small towns have you fallen in love with and why?”

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Next up for Akshay Kumar professionally is the family drama Raksha Bandhan. Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth, who will play the Khiladi Kumar’s sister, are also featured in Raksha Bandhan in addition to Akshay.

On the other side, Bhumi Pednekar is paired with Akshay Kumar in the Aanand L Rai film. Notably, Raksha Bandhan will be Akshay and Bhumi’s second joint project following the 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. This year’s Raksha Bandhan will be released on August 11 and will compete at the box office with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

