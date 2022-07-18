Akshay Kumar song ‘Done Kar Do’ OUT

Raksha Bandhan will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as the Khiladi Kumar’s sister.

‘Done Kar Do’ is a jagrata song which was launched in a unique way in the United Kingdom.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming family drama, Raksha Bandhan, is going to be a lot of fun for people to watch. It’s a story about how much a brother loves his sisters no matter what. Raksha Bandhan’s trailer, which was made by Aanand L. Rai, made fans want to see more. And because of the success of two songs, “Tere Saath Hoon Main” and “Kangan Ruby,” “Done Kar Do” was taken out of the movie. It is a jagrata song.

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anand L. Rai released the song in the UK in a special way. The song lasts 2 minutes and 47 seconds, and the lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil. Himesh Reshammiya wrote the music for “Done Kar Do.” The song showed how excited Akshay Kumar was when he was dancing at a jagrata. The song is great because it has lively music and great words.

To note, Raksha Bandhan also revolves around the dowry issues. Talking about it, Akshay told India.com, “If you see the kind of films I have done over the years, I always make sure that my film doesn’t just show a problem. My films also offer solutions to the problem. In this film also we have raised a social concern but we are also giving a feasible solution to the problem”.