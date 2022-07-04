Akshay Kumar talk about joining politics. Here’s what he said

Akshay Kumar talks about R Madhavan’s recent films
Akshay Kumar has responded to R Madhavan's statement that good movies don't...
Akshay Kumar, the actor, has responded to a query about entering politics. The actor was speaking at the Pall Mall Institute of Directors’ book launch for Hindujas and Bollywood. When asked about joining politics, the actor said he was “very happy” doing movies.
Akshay started his career with Saugandh in 1991, but his first financial triumph came with the action movie Khiladi (1992), which spawned the Khiladi film series. In his three-decade career, he has appeared in approximately 100 films. He has also received numerous honours, including a National Film Award. He was most recently seen in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, which was released in theatres on June 3. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar.
When asked about joining politics on the occasion, Akshay told PTI that he tries to do his part through cinema. “I am very happy making films… As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year,” Akshay who was the chief guest at the event, said. As per the report, Aanand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan is his latest effort.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.