Akshay Kumar talk about joining politics. Here’s what he said

Akshay was speaking at the Pall Mall Institute of Directors’ book launch for Hindujas and Bollywood.

When asked about joining politics, the actor said he was “very happy” doing movies.

Akshay has multiple projects in the works, including Raksha Bandhan, which is planned to hit theatres on August 11.

Akshay Kumar, the actor, has responded to a query about entering politics.

Akshay started his career with Saugandh in 1991, but his first financial triumph came with the action movie Khiladi (1992), which spawned the Khiladi film series. In his three-decade career, he has appeared in approximately 100 films. He has also received numerous honours, including a National Film Award. He was most recently seen in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, which was released in theatres on June 3. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar.

When asked about joining politics on the occasion, Akshay told PTI that he tries to do his part through cinema. “I am very happy making films… As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year,” Akshay who was the chief guest at the event, said. As per the report, Aanand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan is his latest effort.

Akshay has previously answered a query about entering politics. Speaking on the sidelines of a 2019 event in Delhi, Akshay responded, “Never, I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job.” Advertisement Akshay has multiple projects in the works, including Raksha Bandhan, which is planned to hit theatres on August 11. Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, and Smrithi Srikanth also appear in the film. He’s also working on Raj Mehta’s Selfie alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Akshay will also appear alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt in Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu. Also Read Akshay Kumar replied to R. Madhavan’s comment on movie making time A few days ago, rumours circulated that Kumar had said the filming...