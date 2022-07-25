Ali Tariq’s Raabte starring Alizeh Shah is out now

Ali Tariq’s latest song Raabte was sung by the beautiful Alizeh Shah.

In the song, the actor from Ehd E Wafa looks stunning.

Fans love how soft and harmonious the song is and how hard he is working on it.

Ali Tariq’s latest song, Raabte, was starred by the beautiful Alizeh Shah. It was soft, beautiful, and melodic. In the song, the actor from Ehd E Wafa looks stunning.

Ali Tariq, a new singer who is getting a lot of attention, has sung the song. In the music video, Alizeh Shah is doing a great job.

Ali Tariq sang, wrote, and composed the song. Shahzeb Hussain was in charge of the video, and Ali Tariq and Atiq Khan were in charge of making it.

Fans love how soft and harmonious the song is and how hard the new singer, Ali Tariq, is working on it.

Music fans love the song, and even people in India are saying nice things about it.

Zap has brought out the song Raabte. The public loves the song. Fans loved that the video had the beautiful Alizeh Shah in it.

