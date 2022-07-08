Alia Bhatt addresses being friends with Ranbir Kapoor’s exes

Alia Bhatt opened up on being friends with her husband’s exes on Koffee With Karan.

Alia Bhatt opened up on being friends with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are close friends, according to Alia Bhatt. These two are Alia’s husband Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-wives. On the most recent Koffee With Karan episode, Alia Bhatt discussed the issue.

Alia was asked by host Karan Johar which heading better described her: “How to be friends with your boyfriend’s exes” or “How to be best friends with your exes.” Alia chose the second option. “I’m very very good friends with his exes and I love them both. And there are others but I don’t know them,” she said.

Wednesday was the premiere of the seventh season of the programme, and Ranveer Singh joined Alia on the couch. Alia talked extensively about her wedding to Ranbir and his proposal to her during the show. She claimed that Maasai Mara, a region significant to them both, is where Ranbir proposed to her. She became ecstatic and teary-eyed as she congratulated her husband for executing the most romantic proposal and for even making sure someone was prepared with a camera to capture their special moment.

She continued by saying that Ranveer got tears in his eyes when she showed him the photos from the proposal while they were filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Karan Johar had a similar range of emotions.

Regarding her wedding, Alia disclosed that she and Ranbir had lunch together prior to the ceremony and bid farewell to one another as a couple thereafter. Even though Alia urged him to go quickly so that they wouldn’t miss the sunset for pictures, Ranbir was especially curious about the procedures and what the priest was saying during the wedding.

In April, Alia and Ranbir exchanged vows. They made the news of their shared pregnancy last month.