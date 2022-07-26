Alia Bhatt aggressively responds to rumours about having twins!

Alia Bhatt had an ultrasound and posted a picture of her baby bump online.

The actress said that the world should pray for their well-being and prosperity.

She will be next seen in her upcoming film Darlings.

Alia Bhatt is having the most wonderful time of her life. The actress and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor were married in April of this year, and in June she announced her pregnancy. She even posted a picture of her ultrasound, and ever since, congratulations to the soon-to-be parents have flooded social media. It’s interesting that there have been rumours of twin pregnancies for Alia and Ranbir. The actress from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has officially addressed the rumours.

This occurred while she was promoting her first production, Darlings. When Siddharth Kanan questioned Alia about her pregnancy with twins, she said that everyone should hope for their well-being and prosperity.

She stated, “Oh god, f***, pardon my french. Ranbir was doing some joke, and apne hi paer pe unhone kulhari maar di. Clearly humare paas dearth of info aur news hai toh yeh bhi ek news item ban gaya hai. I think right, the world should pray for health, happiness and goodness for me and Ranbir… That’s it.“

Alia said that she was only made aware of the rumours later.

While this is going on, Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew are eagerly anticipating the release of Darlings. On August 5, the dark comedy is expected to be released.

Additionally, she finished filming Ranveer Singh’s role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie should be released the following year. Alia will be in Brahmastra, a movie by Ayan Mukerji that comes out on September 9 and stars Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

