Alia Bhatt claims Pasoori is one of her favorite song

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s “Pasoori” has become popular in Pakistan and beyond.

Alia Bhatt said in an interview that Pasoori is her favorite song.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming film Darlings.

Ali Bhatt is a stunning and gifted Indian actress who has won the audience’s utmost admiration and acclaim for her sensational work in several hugely successful Bollywood movies. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan are the parents of Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most handsome actors, and Alia Bhatt recently got married.

The “Pasoori” fever, which is being sung by the extraordinarily talented Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has now spread to India and doesn’t seem to be going down anytime soon. As a number of Bollywood superstars couldn’t help but compliment the singers on the great music, “Pasoori” has become popular in Pakistan and beyond the borders.

The upcoming movie Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has drawn a lot of attention lately thanks to its song “Kesariya,” which used the often-mocked phrase “love storiyan,” as well as for ripping off Pakistani band Call’s “Laree Chootee.”

Bhatt responded to the criticism when promoting her movie Darlings, calling it “wonderful” that two words even garnered attention and asserting that their song had supplanted Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s “Pasoori.”

Pakistani song is “Pasoori”. “Our song ‘Kesariya’ dethroned ‘Pasoori’ which is one of my favorite songs but it’s been number one for 85 days and ‘Kesariya’ went straight to number one“, said Alia Bhatt.

The Darlings actors, Shefali Shah, Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and OTT film director Jasmeet K. Reen spoke on a panel with Miss Malini on Wednesday to discuss their future releases.

