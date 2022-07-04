Alia Bhatt gives cues on how to be summer-ready in a pink floral dress

Advertisement
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be joining on Koffee with Karan season 7.  Stars features in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.  Alia took to Instagram to share photos of her outfit from the show. Alia is wearing a pink body-con dress with red blossoms in the photos. Alia’s dress features long sleeves, a pleated ruched mini skirt, and shoulder pads. A 3D floral brooch near the shoulder adds a romantic touch. Her gown is worth $1088 and was purchased from Magda Butrym ( Rs. 85,990).

 

The actress’s nude lip colour, arched brows, and emphasised cheekbones complemented her dewy makeup and open hairstyle. She was very careful to maintain an appropriate equilibrium between sophistication and endearment. Alia completed her outfit with a pair of red shoes, but it was her engagement ring that caught our attention. The ring features a diamond-studded band and a huge, hexagon-shaped solitaire diamond.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt revealed her pregnancy on June 28, 2022, with a photo from one of her sonography sessions. She captioned, “Our baby ….. Coming soon ♾❤️✨”

In the meantime, the actress is in London filming her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, and Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, which will be released on September 9.

