Alia Bhatt picks Varun Dhawan over Ranveer Singh in ‘best chemistry’ dept; Upsets latter

The first episode of Koffee With Karan’s new season included Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Karan Johar asked Alia Bhatt who she had better “onscreen chemistry” with; she named Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. Singh interrupted her, saying, “I’ll murder you.”

Meanwhile, choosing Varun Dhawan over Ranveer Singh, Alia said, “It’s a tough question, I think Ranveer and I have great chemistry, but, Listen, Varia (Varun-Alia) fans will be very upset. Varun and I have the best chemistry.”

The Bajirao Mastani actor said, “Cut, it’s over.” Going. Excellent show! Please edit.” “I have Varia fan clubs,” Alia laughed. Your fan club doesn’t exist.” Ranveer asked, “Are you crazy?” Ranbir dances better. I like Varun more. “Disgrace in a friend’s name.”

The director posted a video of Ranveer and Alia from his talk show yesterday. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recreated the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham moment with Kajol’s Anjali and Farida Jalal’s Sayeeda. Alia lip-syncs Kajol’s “Hello Mrs Sprightley.” Ranveer lip-syncs “Oh hello Sugar” by Farida Jalal. After talking about lemon tea and cookies, the two can’t help but say “Chhaddo” in unison.