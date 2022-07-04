Alia Bhatt previews Darlings before teaser release. Watch

Alia shared a video announcing the release of the DARLINGS teaser.

The darkly comedic 30-second clip will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday.

Alia Bhatt uploaded a brief video of her maiden project, Darlings. Alia, Shefali, and Vijay promise a darkly comedic 30-second clip. Tuesday will bring the film’s teaser.

Alia shared a video announcing the release of the DARLINGS teaser tomorrow. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions back Jasmeet K. Reen’s Darlings. It’s on Netflix.

Mumbai is reportedly the setting. It will follow a mother-daughter who encounters extraordinary situations and struggle to succeed in life. Vishal Bhardwaj composed the music, and Gulzar wrote the words.

Alia, who shared photos from the Darlings shoot on social media, said she loves the film. “It’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over,” the actor said in a statement.

Alia is pregnant with Ranbir Kapoor’s first child. She announced her pregnancy with an ultrasound photo. Ranbir sat by her side as a scan played on the monitor. Alia wrote, “Our baby coming soon.” She uploaded a lion, lioness, and cub photo.

