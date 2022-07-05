Advertisement
Alia Bhatt provides first look of dark comedy “Darlings”

Alia Bhatt shared the teaser for her upcoming production, Darlings, Courtesy (Google).

  • Alia Bhatt shared the teaser for her upcoming production, Darlings.
  • The movie is a quirky dark comedy based in Mumbai.
  • It is co-produced by Alia and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.
Alia Bhatt shared the first image of the movie on Tuesday. The actress is preparing to make her producing debut with her first-ever production, Darlings.  It stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew in a captivating ensemble. Darlings, which is also being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt, is being directed by Jasmeet K Reen. She has worked with the superstar twice, most recently on Dear Zindagi.

The teaser for the Netflix movie is more than a minute long and includes the four actors as well as a Hindi narration of the well-known frog and scorpion fable.

In addition to the teaser, Netflix India released the first official Darlings poster. “Kya ek meindak aur bichhoo dost ho sakte hain? Darlings, watch on 5th August, only on Netflix.” Check out the caption.

Darlings, a quirky dark comedy based in Mumbai, will follow the lives of a mother-daughter relationship. In the movie, Shefali Shah will be seen playing Alia Bhatt’s mother, and Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew will play important roles. The teaser shows how Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt’s characters fall in love.

Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj created the score for the movie, which is directed by first-timer Jasmeet K Reen.

Check out the posts below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

