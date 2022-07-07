Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh brew juicy episode with ‘unapologetic’ confessions

The Koffee madness started with Alia and Ranveer receiving a warm welcome from the filmmaker host. As they settled down, the conversation took viewers in several directions from discussing the ‘vilification’ of Bollywood to Alia’s life with the Kapoors during the pandemic, to her dreamy proposal and wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Sindhiness’ to his friendship with ‘Sakhi’ Alia, and much, much more. There was a lot of laughter, coupled with drama, making it a good first episode. Ranveer’s impeccable energy and Alia’s candour are surely an enjoyable combo.

Ranveer Singh tells Karan at some point in the episode that he can relate to him because people try to pass them off as “frivolous” just because they like to take life easy. And hasn’t this been the show’s biggest draw for the past 18 years? Even though there are a lot of talk shows in town, Karan’s story with the Koffee couch stands out because of how openly he talks to his celebrity guests. This gives viewers a better idea of who they are outside of movies, Instagram posts, and media interactions. Being able to listen in on a conversation between B’Town friends, co-actors, and competitors is almost like spying, but it’s still harmless fun.

Karan appears cautious, but not too much, this year. How? He said Bollywood was ‘vilified’ in the last two years. He mocks how people call him “Gayjo” or add snake emojis next to his name, à la Taylor Swift. He may not want to stir up controversies this time. Rapid Fire questions appeared safer, with little room for Alia or Ranveer to say anything ‘inappropriate’ The Karan Quiz followed. His visitors revealed sex playlists, rejected roles, and more throughout the Bingo round.