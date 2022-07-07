Alia Bhatt reveals her & Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship philosophy is engraved in her ring

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 is finally back on Disney+Hotstar. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh sat down with Karan Johar for the first episode of the new season. The couple talked about supporting their spouses after marrying. Alia Bhatt said she stored Ranbir’s number as ‘Husband’ with a heart emoji after marriage. Her inscribed engagement ring is particularly meaningful to her.

Karan Johar’s popular talk show, Koffee With Karan, is back for its seventh season on Disney+Hotstar. Fans have been waiting a long time for this. Today, the first episode of the new season aired, and it got off to a great start with Bollywood hotties Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh sitting on the couch and being honest with Karan Johar. The two talked about how they would help their partners and their lives after they married their soul mates. Alia Bhatt added to the conversation by saying that after she got married, she saved Ranbir’s number as “Husband” with a red heart emoji. She also talked about how much her engraved engagement ring means to her.

Karan also asked her about how she has saved Ranbir Kapoor’s number in her phone, to which, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress replied, “I have a habit of calling him my boyfriend, but after marriage I saved his number as Husband with a red heart emoji.”