Alia Bhatt reveals how a faulty aeroplane seat kindled her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

Over coffee, confessions, secrets, and signs can happen. Fans can’t wait for the rest of Season 7 of Koffee With Karan. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, two of Bollywood’s biggest actors, open up to Karan Johar on how they support each other after marrying their soulmates. Alia adds to the discussion by delivering an exclusive interview on how she met Ranbir Kapoor.

“It wasn’t planned. We weren’t supposed to spend NYE together. On our flight to Tel Aviv for a Brahmastra session, we discussed. Sitting together. I remember him going in and being delighted to seat next to him. Something got stuck on his seat when he sat next to me. Due to a malfunction, he’d be moved. Why is my dream crumbling? He returned when his seat was adjusted, she claimed.

Sharing Ranbir Kapoor’s side of the story, Alia Bhatt added, “Later when we were exchanging notes, even he said, ‘I was getting so upset and irritated, iss seat ko abhi rukna tha when we were sitting together so nicely.’ So that vibe started there only. The rest is history.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Shamshera. Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. Well, apart from this he also has Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. Ranbir was also shooting for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com in Spain along with Shraddha Kapoor.