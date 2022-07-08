Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Alia Bhatt reveals Ibrahim Ali Khan message for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt reveals Ibrahim Ali Khan message for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt reveals Ibrahim Ali Khan message for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt reveals Ibrahim Ali Khan message for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt praised for her performance in “Gangubai Kathiawadi”

Advertisement
  • Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi astounded everyone.
  • Everyone, including critics, fans, and members of the film industry, praised her.
  • Alia said that Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan sent her the sweetest message.
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt nailed it with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and there are no regrets. She performed the act flawlessly, which astounded everyone. Everyone, including critics, fans, and members of the film industry, praised her. The actress from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 and was questioned by Karan Johar about the best review she had ever gotten for Gangubai Kathiawadi. In response, the actress said that Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, sent her the sweetest message.

Alia Bhatt said, “I think overall everybody was very loving and lovely. And the industry when they give you love, it’s amazing. But there’s one person, Ibrahim Ali Khan who is my… I love him. I’m obsessed with him. He is the most cutest person I’ve ever met in my life. ” She further said that Ibrahin messaged her, “Had to remove the time to message you personally. I cannot believe, this is the same lady I learn from every time I am on set. You are just phenomenal. You are so, so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it’s safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly like water taking shape of its container. So, so good! Best actress in this country”.

 When it comes to her professional life, she is currently preparing for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The fantasy drama, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is scheduled for release on September 9, 2022. She will also appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt addresses being friends with Ranbir Kapoor’s exes
Alia Bhatt addresses being friends with Ranbir Kapoor’s exes

Alia Bhatt opened up on being friends with her husband's exes on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of "Maybe I Do"
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story