Alia Bhatt reveals Ibrahim Ali Khan message for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt nailed it with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and there are no regrets. She performed the act flawlessly, which astounded everyone. Everyone, including critics, fans, and members of the film industry, praised her. The actress from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 and was questioned by Karan Johar about the best review she had ever gotten for Gangubai Kathiawadi. In response, the actress said that Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, sent her the sweetest message.

Alia Bhatt said, “I think overall everybody was very loving and lovely. And the industry when they give you love, it’s amazing. But there’s one person, Ibrahim Ali Khan who is my… I love him. I’m obsessed with him. He is the most cutest person I’ve ever met in my life. ” She further said that Ibrahin messaged her, “Had to remove the time to message you personally. I cannot believe, this is the same lady I learn from every time I am on set. You are just phenomenal. You are so, so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it’s safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly like water taking shape of its container. So, so good! Best actress in this country”.

When it comes to her professional life, she is currently preparing for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The fantasy drama, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is scheduled for release on September 9, 2022. She will also appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

