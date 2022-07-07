Advertisement
Edition: English
Alia Bhatt says a faulty plane seat began her romance with Ranbir Kapoor

Articles
Alia Bhatt says a faulty plane seat began her romance (Credits: Instagram)

  • Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love while working on their film Brahmastra.
  • She opened up about the beginning of their romance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan show.
  • Alia revealed that a malfunctioning seat meant that they couldn’t sit together for a while.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love while filming on their film Brahmastra, but Alia has now opened up about the beginning of their romance. Alia explained in the first episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan how romance blossomed between her and Ranbir as a result of a malfunctioning airline seat.

On the KOK show, the actor recounted that it all started on New Year’s Eve when she and Ranbir Kapoor flew to Tel Aviv for a workshop and that it wasn’t supposed to happen this way. She said that a malfunctioning seat irritated both her and Ranbir because they couldn’t sit together for a while.

She said, “It was not meant to happen. We were not supposed to be together on New Year’s. We both talked on our flight to Tel Aviv to do a workshop for Brahmastra. We both were seated together. I remember him walking in, and he was supposed to sit next to me, and I was very excited. But then he sat next to me, and something got stuck on his seat. There was some malfunction, so they were going to move him to another seat. And I was like, why is this happening, why is my dream getting shattered? But later, his seat got fixed, and he came back.”

While Alia had been vocal about her love for Ranbir Kapoor and her hopes of marrying him for several years before they began dating, she disclosed that he had also wanted to sit with her for the historic plane ride. She stated, “Later when we were exchanging notes, even he said, ‘I was getting so upset and irritated, iss seat ko abhi rukna tha when we were sitting together so nicely.’ So that vibe started there only. The rest is history.”
On April 14, this year, Alia and Ranbir married on the balcony of their Bandra home Vastu. They are about to have their first child. Brahmastra, which is also their debut picture together, will be released in theatres on September 9.

