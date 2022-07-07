Alia Bhatt says a faulty plane seat began her romance with Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor roots for daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt as Darlings teaser releases
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love while filming on their film Brahmastra, but Alia has now opened up about the beginning of their romance. Alia explained in the first episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan how romance blossomed between her and Ranbir as a result of a malfunctioning airline seat.
On the KOK show, the actor recounted that it all started on New Year’s Eve when she and Ranbir Kapoor flew to Tel Aviv for a workshop and that it wasn’t supposed to happen this way. She said that a malfunctioning seat irritated both her and Ranbir because they couldn’t sit together for a while.
She said, “It was not meant to happen. We were not supposed to be together on New Year’s. We both talked on our flight to Tel Aviv to do a workshop for Brahmastra. We both were seated together. I remember him walking in, and he was supposed to sit next to me, and I was very excited. But then he sat next to me, and something got stuck on his seat. There was some malfunction, so they were going to move him to another seat. And I was like, why is this happening, why is my dream getting shattered? But later, his seat got fixed, and he came back.”
