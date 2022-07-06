Alia Bhatt says, “In the Kapoor family, you eat and do aarti together”

The seventh season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ is due to start on July 7.

The 7th season of the renowned talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ is due to start on July 7, and the first episode will include Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

During the episode, show host Karan Johar and ‘Gully Boy‘ co-stars Ranveer and Alia discussed celebrity relationship trajectories, how they support their partners and their lives after marrying the love of their lives, and how they support their partners and their lives after marrying the love of their lives.

Alia Bhatt expanded on the topic by sharing her experience fitting into the Kapoor family.

She described her transition from a nuclear family to the majestic celebrations of Bollywood’s First Family, saying, “I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers.”

Alia Bhatt noted the distinction between her home and that of her in-laws, mentioning, “Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life.”

Season 7 of ‘Koffee with Karan’ will air on OTT, with new tattletale games like Koffee Bingo and Mashed Up, bringing fans closer to their favourite celebs. The first episode airs on July 7 at 7 p.m. (IST), with new episodes every Thursday.

