Alia Bhatt sweetly wishes ‘soon to be dadi maaaaa’ Neetu Kapoor on her birthday with a stunning Haldi day PIC

Neetu Kapoor’s birthday! Neetu Kapoor is 8 today. In the 1970s and 1980s, she was one of the most famous Hindi film actresses. She returned with Love Aaj Kal and Do Dooni Chaar after a sabbatical. Personal and professional, this year has been amazing for her. She was in Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor’s JugJugg Jeeyo. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in April and just announced they’re pregnant.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor share a sweet bond. They absolutely love each other and are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. So of course, Alia made the sweetest birthday wish for her mommy-in-law. Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia shared a gorgeous picture from her Haldi ceremony with Neetu Kapoor. Neetu could be seen lovingly kissing Alia on the forehead in the picture. Along with the picture, Alia penned down a beautiful note. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul .. My mother-in-law/friend/soon to be dadi maaaaa .. love you so so much!!!”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neetu is currently basking in the success of her recent release JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Besides, she was also seen rooting for Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Shamshera which will mark his return to the screens after four years. Talking about Alia, the soon-to-be mommy is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will mark her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, the movie is slated to release on September 9, 2022.