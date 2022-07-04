Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt’s & Vijay Varma’s ‘Darlings’ teaser out tomorrow

Alia Bhatt’s & Vijay Varma’s ‘Darlings’ teaser out tomorrow

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt’s & Vijay Varma’s ‘Darlings’ teaser out tomorrow

Alia Bhatt & Vijay Varma’s ‘Darlings’ teaser (Credits: Instagram)

Advertisement
  • Netflix will distribute Alia Bhatt’s debut film Darlings.
  • Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew also star in the film. A mother-daughter bond drives the plot of the Mumbai-set comedy.
  • The teaser will be released tomorrow.
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s debut film with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. Red Chillies Entertainment is a co-producer. Netflix will distribute. Fans of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress have been waiting for an update on Darlings. Alia confirmed in a new video that the film’s teaser will be released tomorrow.

Sharing the video, the mommy-to-be captioned it: “thoda dark … thoda comedy. DARLINGS teaser out TOMORROWS.” Alia, Shefali, and Vijay are talking in the background. Vijay captioned the video, “Yeh ma-beti itna kyun hasse ja rahi hain? Samjh nahi aa raha. Sun ke zara batao, kya hai Darlings?”. Alia and Shah Rukh Khan previously worked together in Dear Zindagi (2016). Gully Boy starred Vijay and Alia.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt Enjoys Nature Walk and Shows Off Her Pregnancy Glow
Alia Bhatt Enjoys Nature Walk and Shows Off Her Pregnancy Glow

Alia Bhatt styled her self by wearing a black jacket and let...

Check out Alia Bhatt’s announcement:

Dark comedy Darlings is situated in Mumbai. A mother-daughter bond drives the plot. Shefali Shah plays Alia Bhatt’s mother, and Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew also star. Vishal Bhardwaj composed the music, and Gulzar wrote the words. Jasmeet K Reen will direct Darlings.

She’ll also appear in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also star her.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt previews Darlings before teaser release. Watch
Alia Bhatt previews Darlings before teaser release. Watch

Alia shared a video announcing the release of the DARLINGS teaser. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story