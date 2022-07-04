Alia Bhatt’s & Vijay Varma’s ‘Darlings’ teaser out tomorrow

Alia Bhatt Enjoys Nature Walk and Shows Off Her Pregnancy Glow
Alia Bhatt’s debut film with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. Red Chillies Entertainment is a co-producer. Netflix will distribute. Fans of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress have been waiting for an update on Darlings. Alia confirmed in a new video that the film’s teaser will be released tomorrow.
Sharing the video, the mommy-to-be captioned it: “thoda dark … thoda comedy. DARLINGS teaser out TOMORROWS.” Alia, Shefali, and Vijay are talking in the background. Vijay captioned the video, “Yeh ma-beti itna kyun hasse ja rahi hain? Samjh nahi aa raha. Sun ke zara batao, kya hai Darlings?”. Alia and Shah Rukh Khan previously worked together in Dear Zindagi (2016). Gully Boy starred Vijay and Alia.
thoda dark … thoda comedyDARLINGS teaser out TOMORROWS pic.twitter.com/gE3I0PPnk3Advertisement
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 4, 2022
Dark comedy Darlings is situated in Mumbai. A mother-daughter bond drives the plot. Shefali Shah plays Alia Bhatt’s mother, and Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew also star. Vishal Bhardwaj composed the music, and Gulzar wrote the words. Jasmeet K Reen will direct Darlings.
She’ll also appear in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also star her.
