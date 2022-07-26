Advertisement
  • Alicia Vikander explains why being at the height of her fame made her feel “most sad.”
Alicia Vikander explains why being at the height of her fame made her feel “most sad.”

  • In her most recent interview, The Danish Girl star Alicia Vikander discussed how fame made her miserable and lonely.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Oscar winner said,

“In other people’s eyes, when I was at my height of fame, I was the saddest. I kept telling myself, ‘Take it in. It is incredible.’ But I didn’t know what to do. There were all these first-class flights, five-star rooms. But I was always by myself.”

Reflecting on her initial days away from family for her first movie, the Irma Vemp star noted, “Film-making on location can be very lonely.”

She continued,

“If I didn’t have my friends to call, it would have been difficult. I’ve seen what can happen to people in my industry.”

The Ex Machina actress admitted that despite putting on a brave front for the cameras despite going through a lot in their personal lives, being a celebrity had not been simple.

Sometimes in life, you have to deal with difficult situations, but if you work in an office, you can take a break. But there are times when my coworkers or I have gone through something, and, well, I just don’t know how they managed to walk the red carpet afterwards,” Alicia said.

