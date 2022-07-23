Advertisement
Alishbah Anjum drops first teaser of her new song; watch video

  • Alishbah Anjum’s new song trailer is out.
  • The TikToker teamed up with Affan Malik in the upcoming music video.
  • Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will sing the song.
Alishbah Anjum’s content started to get a lot of attention because she was following in the footsteps of her older sister, Jannat Mirza, who is the most popular TikTok star in Pakistan.

Now that her new song is about to come out, Alishbah has joined the mainstream media world. Soon, Anjum’s many fans will be able to watch her shine in a new duet with Affan Malik.

Affan and Alshba dropped a teaser for the song on Instagram and said that the legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will sing the song when it comes out.

Anjum is used to getting compliments, and this time, her dancing video and stunning beauty have won the hearts of millions of people.

“First Look Of Our Debut Couple Song♥️ Are you guys excited for the song ?”, captioned Affan Malik.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Affan Malik 👑 (@affan.malikk)

The TikTok star made her first appearance in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.

