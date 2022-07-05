Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah and Ali Tariq give fans hints about their next project

Alizeh Shah and Ali Tariq give fans hints about their next project

Articles
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah and Ali Tariq give fans hints about their next project

Alizeh Shah and Ali Tariq give fans hints about their next project

Advertisement
  • Ali Tariq and Alizeh Shah gave their fans hints that they are going to work together soon.
  • The singer of “Sun Le Zara” dropped a poster on his Instagram account.
  • Artist Azaan Sami Khan and Rafay Israr said they can’t wait for the release.
Advertisement

Ali Tariq, a Pakistani singer and songwriter, and Alizeh Shah, a TV actor, just gave their fans hints that they are going to work together soon.

Before Raabte came out, the singer of “Sun Le Zara” dropped a poster on his Instagram account. On the poster, which shows a couple in a circle, it says that the movie will come out on July 12.

After Ali’s post, rising star Alizeh posted the poster of her and the singer holding hands. The two people stand on a red wall and look into each other’s eyes.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Advertisement

The Instagram posts caused a stir on social media, and artists like Azaan Sami Khan and Rafay Israr wrote in the comments section that they can’t wait for the release.

Ali Tariq became well-known after his hit song Mehbooba was released in Nescafe Basement 5. The singer who is on the rise used to be a guitarist for local bands. He also made music for a few Pakistani movies.

He had a song called “Behkna Na” out before, and Harshdeep Kaur sang it with him in the Pakistani romance movie “Parey Hut Love.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Alizeh Shah is once again facing trouble due to this!
Alizeh Shah is once again facing trouble due to this!

Alizeh Shah is in hot waters for leaving a drama set mid...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jacqueline Fernandez said Sukesh Chandrashekhar ruined my career
Jacqueline Fernandez said Sukesh Chandrashekhar ruined my career
A$AP Rocky is desperately waiting for Rihanna's super bowl halftime show
A$AP Rocky is desperately waiting for Rihanna's super bowl halftime show
Shah Rukh Khan's response to Vijay Sethupathi's apologies
Shah Rukh Khan's response to Vijay Sethupathi's apologies
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story