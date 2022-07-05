Alizeh Shah and Ali Tariq give fans hints about their next project

Ali Tariq and Alizeh Shah gave their fans hints that they are going to work together soon.

The singer of “Sun Le Zara” dropped a poster on his Instagram account.

Artist Azaan Sami Khan and Rafay Israr said they can’t wait for the release.

Ali Tariq, a Pakistani singer and songwriter, and Alizeh Shah, a TV actor, just gave their fans hints that they are going to work together soon.

Before Raabte came out, the singer of “Sun Le Zara” dropped a poster on his Instagram account. On the poster, which shows a couple in a circle, it says that the movie will come out on July 12.

After Ali’s post, rising star Alizeh posted the poster of her and the singer holding hands. The two people stand on a red wall and look into each other’s eyes.

The Instagram posts caused a stir on social media, and artists like Azaan Sami Khan and Rafay Israr wrote in the comments section that they can’t wait for the release.

Ali Tariq became well-known after his hit song Mehbooba was released in Nescafe Basement 5. The singer who is on the rise used to be a guitarist for local bands. He also made music for a few Pakistani movies.

He had a song called “Behkna Na” out before, and Harshdeep Kaur sang it with him in the Pakistani romance movie “Parey Hut Love.”

