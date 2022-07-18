Advertisement
Alizeh Shah enjoys rainy weather in comfy outfit

Articles
Alizeh Shah enjoys rainy weather in comfy outfit

  • Alizeh Shah posted her latest pictures on Instagram.
  • She looks amazing in a lavender shirt with black skin-tight leggings.
  • Her fans filled the comment section with lovely comments.
Alizeh Shah, the pretty yet talented actress in the showbiz industry, loves to be in the headlines. Apart from television, she also enjoys a huge fan following on social media, where she usually proves that she is a glam queen.

On Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress treated her fans to her latest picture in a lavender shirt paired with black skin-tight leggings.

In a lavender shirt with open hair, she looks breathtaking in this cute look while enjoying the rainy weather.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Earlier the actress was under fire after she posted her pictures on Instagram. The stunning Pakistani television actress who gained popularity after her amazing work in Ishq Tamasha and Ehd e Wafa transformed herself and stunned herself.

The Tana Bana actress is going through a severe weight loss journey and has changed her look, but netizens are not happy with her transformation.

Also Read

A complaint was filed against Alizeh Shah by a production house
A complaint was filed against Alizeh Shah by a production house

Alizeh Shah has been the target of a legal complaint from a...

Read More News On

