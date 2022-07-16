Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Alizeh Shah is under criticism due to her weight loss transformation 
Alizeh Shah is under criticism due to her weight loss transformation 

Alizeh Shah is under criticism due to her weight loss transformation 

Articles
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah is under criticism due to her weight loss transformation 

Alizeh Shah is under criticism due to her weight loss transformation 

Advertisement
  • Alizeh Shah criticized for her weight loss transformation.
  • She posted her pictures on Instagram.
  • The keyboard warriors started slamming her under her pictures.
Advertisement

Alizeh Shah is once again under fire after she posted her latest pictures on Instagram. The stunning Pakistani television actress who gained popularity after her amazing work in Ishq Tamasha and Ehd e Wafa transformed herself and stunned herself.

The Tana Bana actress is going through a severe weight loss journey and has changed her look, but netizens are not happy with her transformation.

Recently, Alizeh posted her pictures wearing a black shirt paired with black pants and posing for the camera with her open hair.

Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Advertisement

As soon as she shared her pictures, keyboard warriors started slamming her for her weight loss.

One wrote, “Kuch kaya pia karo Yar.”

Another social media user wrote, “Please gain some weight!”

Advertisement

Also Read

Alizeh Shah enjoying Karachi’s rainy weather
Alizeh Shah enjoying Karachi’s rainy weather

Alizeh shares a stunning picture of the awesome Karachi rain weather. According...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles 'doesn't want to give up' on Prince Harry
King Charles 'doesn't want to give up' on Prince Harry
Gerard Butler recalls how he
Gerard Butler recalls how he "almost killed" Hilary Swank while filming
Prince Harry 'in the driving seat' over his decision to leave the Firm
Prince Harry 'in the driving seat' over his decision to leave the Firm
Margot Robbie recalled asking ‘Babylon’ director to ‘tone down’ drugs
Margot Robbie recalled asking ‘Babylon’ director to ‘tone down’ drugs
Shah Rukh Khan wishes Republic Day in Pathaan style
Shah Rukh Khan wishes Republic Day in Pathaan style
Former CIA agent says Harry has made 'risk' in his statement
Former CIA agent says Harry has made 'risk' in his statement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story