Alizeh Shah is under criticism due to her weight loss transformation 

Alizeh Shah is once again under fire after she posted her latest pictures on Instagram. The stunning Pakistani television actress who gained popularity after her amazing work in Ishq Tamasha and Ehd e Wafa transformed herself and stunned herself.
The Tana Bana actress is going through a severe weight loss journey and has changed her look, but netizens are not happy with her transformation.
Recently, Alizeh posted her pictures wearing a black shirt paired with black pants and posing for the camera with her open hair.
Have a look:
As soon as she shared her pictures, keyboard warriors started slamming her for her weight loss.
One wrote, “Kuch kaya pia karo Yar.”
Another social media user wrote, “Please gain some weight!”
