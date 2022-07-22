Alizeh Shah’s latest Instagram video goes viral

Alizeh Shah shared a video with her cat.

Her viral video gets a lot of likes on social media.

She is well-known for her leading roles in a number of television dramas.

Alizeh Shah is a stunning Pakistani television actress. Her role in Ishq Tamasha as Palwasha earned her the award for Best Television Sensation. She has a huge fan following on social media with 4.1 million followers.

She is well-known for her leading roles in a number of television dramas, including Ehd e Wafa, Tum Mujrim Ho, and others.

She usually treated her fans with alluring videos and photos on social media. And her fans adore how she carries herself.

On Instagram, the Tana Bana actress shared a video while having fun with her cat. She captioned her post with, “Morning walks like these.”

On Instagram, the Tana Bana actress shared a video while having fun with her cat. She captioned her post with, "Morning walks like these." Her viral video gets a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral. The stunning beauty of this diva has captured many hearts. Alizeh Shah's career path in the industry was always exciting and unpredictable. She was the one who was successful at the beginning of her profession. Her journey in Pakistani dramas is inspiring and commendable.