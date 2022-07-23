Alizey Shah features in Ali Tariq’s new song Raabte

New song of Ali Tariq features Alizey Shah

In the music video for his new song, “Raabte,” Pakistani playback singer Ali Tariq is joined by the stunning Alizeh Shah.

During the song, Shah and Tariq are pictured holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes while the catchy tunes enthral viewers.

The Sun Le Zara singer announced the news to his followers on his social media account while sharing a sneak peek of the eagerly awaited song.

Earlier, Ali Tariq teased fans by releasing the first artwork and teaser video for his single “Raabte,” which featured a poster of the Ehd e Wafa actress.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

