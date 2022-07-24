Advertisement
Edition: English
Alizey Shah takes her cat out for a stroll

Articles
  • In a recent Instagram post, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress is seen taking a stroll with her pet cat.
  • he has the precious little creature on her shoulder and carefully walks around.
  • The video oozes love between a pet and Shah who is seemingly in love with the little bundle of cuteness.   
Alizeh Shah, the love of millions of Pakistanis, never ceases to wow her followers, whether it is in her real life or on screen. The actress updates online users on her activities and acting endeavours. Shah enjoys animals as well, and she frequently shares photos of her lovely kitty on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress is seen taking a stroll with her pet cat. She has the precious little creature on her shoulder and carefully walks around. The video oozes love between a pet and Shah who is seemingly in love with the little bundle of cuteness.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

The Tanaa Banaa and Bebasi actress has been sharing pictures of her pet multiple times. Alizeh is widely praised for her character in Ehd e Wafa. 

