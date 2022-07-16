All not well between Ahad And Sajal unfollows each other on Instagram

Advertisement
Articles
  • Ahad Raza Mir used to have personal photos with Sajal on his account, but he took them down.
  • Sajal has stopped following him, but she hasn’t deleted most of the photos she has with Ahad or his mother, Samra Raza Mir.
  • Sajal and Ahad were still following each other on Instagram.
Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly were the couple that everyone wanted to be with. They had a lot of crazy fans both on and off the screen. But things didn’t work out between the two stars, so they went their separate ways. Neither of them said anything, but Sajal took “Mir” out of her Instagram name.

Sajal and Ahad were still following each other on Instagram, but today, both stars broke the last link and stopped following each other on Instagram. Ahad Raza Mir used to have personal photos with Sajal on his account, but he took them down. Now, only photos and videos from projects they worked on together are there. Sajal has stopped following him, but she hasn’t deleted most of the photos she has with Ahad or his mother, Samra Raza Mir.

At the moment, Saboor Aly, Aly Syed, and Ali Ansari, who are part of Sajal’s family, do not follow the Mirs. Neither do Ahad’s parents, who are part of Sajal’s family. But Adnan Raza Mir, Ahad’s brother, still follows Sajal and her siblings on Instagram, and Sajal’s brother follows Adnan in return.

Ahad Raza Mir follows a small number of people on Instagram, but the only Pakistani actress he follows is his Hum Tum co-star Ramsha Khan.

The two stars have moved on a lot since this episode, and it’s all over for Sahad fans. Ahad is getting a lot of attention for his role in the Netflix show Resident Evil, and Sajal is taking some much-needed time off in Qatar. We hope that both stars do well in their future projects.

