Allu Arjun gives ‘family goals’ in recent PIC as he spends quality time with wife & children in Tanzania

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest Indian stars of all time, who primarily works in Tollywood films. He has had a very successful run at the movies down south and his last film Pushpa: The Rise was a huge blockbuster in the Hindi belt, paving way for Allu Arjun as a pan India superstar. The film became an absolute rage as it toppled many Hindi biggies on its way and emerged as the second highest grossing film in the Hindi language that year. As we speak, pre production work on the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise has begun and casting calls have started taking place too.

Allu Arjun is currently on a holiday in Tanzania with his wife Sneha Reddy and two children.

The family jetted off to Tanzania last week to celebrate some quality time together. Sneha shared a photo of the happy family on Instagram, taken from Serengeti National Park. All the four were in their whites and graced the camera with their smiles. Allu Arjun in his beard look looked menacing and this might probably be his look for Pushpa: The Rule, too.

Allu Arjun’s success in markets where people speak Hindi is not just a lucky accident. The actor’s movies were translated into Hindi and watched by a lot of people on satellite TV and YouTube. Surya: The Soldier, one of his movies, did well in limited theatres. Then, the people who made Pushpa: The Rise, another of his movies, took the big step of releasing it widely in Hindi.