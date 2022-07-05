Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin announced they were dating, their fans can’t get enough of them. During Salman Khan’s season of Bigg Boss 14, both of them talked about how they felt about each other. This made a lot of fans follow their cute time in the BB house. They never hesitate to tell each other how much they love each other, and they often post pictures of themselves together on social media. Their fans love seeing their cute pictures on Instagram. The paparazzi saw the couple at the airport in the city not too long ago.

Read More: Deepika Padukone on how she deals with failure of a film, ‘It is internal and inward’

In the photos, Aly donned a casual outfit as he was seen wearing a monochrome jacket paired with a white T-shirt and beige joggers. He completed his look with a pair of black sneakers. On the other hand, Jasmin opted for a cute pink sweatshirt, and paired it up with black jeggings and a pair of white sneakers. They also acknowledged the camerapersons and stopped by to pose for them. By looking at their pictures, it is safe to say that they make for one of the cutest couples in town.

June 28 was Jasmin’s birthday. Aly Goni made her day memorable. He gave her a nice birthday gift and celebrated at night. He posted their image on social media. Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Sharma, Krishna Mukherjee, Arslan Goni, and others attended. At the gathering, they were dancing and laughing. The actress was eager to celebrate with her family and had three cakes.

Read More: Ranveer Singh is not hosting Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Advertisement

Aly and Jasmin also cooperated on a music video for Tera Suit, which was a success with their fans. The actress will shortly make her Punjabi film debut with ‘Honeymoon.’ Gippy Grewal plays the male lead in this film. Jasmin Bhasin has also landed a deal for her Bollywood flick. Mahesh Bhatt wrote it, and Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera star. Manish Chavan will make his directorial debut with the unnamed film, which is produced by Loneranger and Zee.