Amal Muneeb’s adorable singing video

Aiman Muneeb shares latest picture from Skardu
Aiman Khan is a Pakistani television actress. She was born on November...
The famous celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have a daughter named Amal Muneeb. Every time her parents post one of her adorable moments with their followers, the tiny cutie wins hearts and people’s adoration.
Amal was in a bad mood when she was riding in the car with her parents today. The young star made the decision to unleash her inner pop diva and dazzle the audience with her captivating vocal skills.
Here is Amal presenting her inner nightingale:
Here is people loving Amal’s playfulness:
