Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amanda Seyfried speaks on Ariana Grande role in ‘Wicked’

Amanda Seyfried speaks on Ariana Grande role in ‘Wicked’

Articles
Advertisement
Amanda Seyfried speaks on Ariana Grande role in ‘Wicked’

Amanda Seyfried “bent over backwards” to secure Ariana Grande’s role in “Wicked.”

Advertisement
  • Amanda Seyfried “bent over backwards” to secure Ariana Grande’s role in “Wicked.”
  • Seyfried said the experience was valuable.
  • Jon tweeted in response to a fan’s request to release the audition footage: “It’s SO good. The whole room was in tears.”
Advertisement

Amanda Seyfried “bent over backwards” to attempt to secure Ariana Grande’s role in “Wicked.” She told the media, “Last summer, while I was playing Elizabeth [Holmes], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wickedbecause I wanted it that much.”

Also Read

Amanda Seyfried discusses postpartum depression.
Amanda Seyfried discusses postpartum depression.

Amanda Seyfried, a Hollywood actress, discusses the little-discussed topic of postpartum depression...

“I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you. I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life.

Seyfried said the experience was valuable because she realized how much she’s improved as a singer, reports the media.

Amanda Seyfried said: “I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since ‘Les Miz’, I was like, ‘I need to be better. I need to do better.’ So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.

She’s made no secret of her desire to play Glinda on screen, and in 2015 she expressed interest in a ‘Wizard of Oz’ prequel.

Advertisement

She responded, “I might be too old when they make it. Or if they make it sooner than later, maybe I’m not the right person.

I just still – I want it. I want to present myself and be a good candidate.

Meanwhile, director Jon M. Chu has previously stated that Grande and Cynthia’s performances during their auditions for the roles of Glinda and Elphaba respectively brought him to tears.

Jon tweeted in response to a fan’s request to release the audition footage: “It’s SO good. The whole room was in tears.”
“I think one of the most overlooked facts of the #WickedMovie Casting was that EVERYONE HAD to audition. NO straight offers they showed up! It was incredibly humbling to witness these actors spill their guts on the floor for this movie.”
Advertisement

Also Read

Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadowski blessed with a baby boy together
Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadowski blessed with a baby boy together

Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadowski secretly welcomed a son together....

“I think one of the most overlooked facts of the #WickedMovie Casting was that EVERYONE HAD to audition. NO straight offers they showed up! It was incredibly humbling to witness these actors spill their guts on the floor for this movie.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Susan Lucci can't imagine dating after her hubby Helmut Huber's death
Susan Lucci can't imagine dating after her hubby Helmut Huber's death
Prince William visited Princess Diana's crime scene tunnel
Prince William visited Princess Diana's crime scene tunnel
Zainab Shabbir looks captivating in mayoon outfit
Zainab Shabbir looks captivating in mayoon outfit
Katrina Kaif Ibiza holiday pics with Ranbir Kapoor were leaked
Katrina Kaif Ibiza holiday pics with Ranbir Kapoor were leaked
Hiba Bukhari leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Hiba Bukhari leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Is Mark Wahlberg 
Is Mark Wahlberg "huge movie star" that dated Jessica Simpson?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story