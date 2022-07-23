Amanda Seyfried speaks on Ariana Grande role in ‘Wicked’

Amanda Seyfried “bent over backwards” to secure Ariana Grande’s role in “Wicked.”

Amanda Seyfried “bent over backwards” to attempt to secure Ariana Grande’s role in “Wicked.” She told the media, “Last summer, while I was playing Elizabeth [Holmes], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked – because I wanted it that much.”

“I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you’. I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life.“

Seyfried said the experience was valuable because she realized how much she’s improved as a singer, reports the media.

Amanda Seyfried said: “I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since ‘Les Miz’, I was like, ‘I need to be better. I need to do better.’ So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.“

She’s made no secret of her desire to play Glinda on screen, and in 2015 she expressed interest in a ‘Wizard of Oz’ prequel.

She responded, “I might be too old when they make it. Or if they make it sooner than later, maybe I’m not the right person.“

“I just still – I want it. I want to present myself and be a good candidate.“

Meanwhile, director Jon M. Chu has previously stated that Grande and Cynthia’s performances during their auditions for the roles of Glinda and Elphaba respectively brought him to tears.

Jon tweeted in response to a fan’s request to release the audition footage: “It’s SO good. The whole room was in tears.”

“I think one of the most overlooked facts of the #WickedMovie Casting was that EVERYONE HAD to audition. NO straight offers they showed up! It was incredibly humbling to witness these actors spill their guts on the floor for this movie.”

