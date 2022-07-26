Amandla Stenberg finally talked to Jack Quaid, who played Marvel in the Hunger Games movies.

Amandla Stenberg finally talked to Jack Quaid, who played Marvel, in an exclusive video from Comic-Con 2022.

For those who don’t remember or would rather forget, Marvel accidentally killed 12-year-old Rue when he tried to stab Jennifer Lawrence’s character Katniss in the first Hunger Games movie.

Now, more than a decade after the movie came out, Amandla talked to the man who killed them in the movies.

“How are you? So much time has passed, “In the video, Amandla said. “It took me a while to get better. Sometimes I still feel a sharp pain in my stomach, and it makes me think of the time you killed me. But everyone makes mistakes, and I forgive you.”

Amandla’s reveal made Jack so shocked that he fell to his knees and yelled “Yes!”

“Yes, oh my gosh. Thank you for making this possible “Jack said. “Oh my god, people have been spitting on me in the streets for years!”

Hey, everyone, we can stop spitting on Jack!

After taking a moment to think, Jack made a joke: “I’m getting upset, so everyone should move on. I’ll get better in the end.”

We don’t know if we will or not.

Amandla and Pete Davidson will be in the movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, which comes out in theatres on August 5. They will also be in the Star Wars series The Acolyte, which will be on Disney+.

Jack, on the other hand, stars in the superhero smash hit The Boys on Prime Video and lends his voice to the animated show Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount+.

So, we’ve always known that Amandla and Jack’s careers had moved on. But knowing that both Rue and Marvel have also moved on?

We’d give up our lives to hear that news any day.