Amar Khan sets the internet on fire in a red-bold outfit 

Amar Khan looks like a vision in a beautiful saree
Amar is a Pakistani television actress, director, and writer. She has played...
Amar Khan, a Lollywood diva known for her lovely appearance and excellent acting abilities has gradually established a name for herself in the entertainment business.
As one of the most fashionable celebs, the Bela Pur Ki Dayan actor consistently rocks a chic appearance, and fashionistas eagerly anticipate what the diva has in store.
This time, Amar raised the temperature as she glistened in a sparkling red crimson gown, her full-glammed appearance enhancing her fashionable attitude.
She captioned her post with, “Lights, Camera, Action!! ❤️???? Stylist with sleepless nights @amnaniazi81 Co stylist with day mares if that was a word @faizruh Makeup hair @iamazeemabbasi.”
Take a look:
Fareeha Jabeen’s daughter has landed a number of jobs portraying diverse and interesting personalities. Chashm-e-Num, a 2017 short film, served as her acting debut.
On the work front, she co-starred with Imran Ashraf in the well-liked movie Dum Mastam, which was released on Eid ul-Fitr. IMDb Ratings gave the film a rating of 5.6.
