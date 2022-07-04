Amar Khan sets the internet on fire in a red-bold outfit

Amar Khan shared the latest pictures on her Instagram.

She donned a red-bold outfit and left fans in awe.

The co-starred with Imran Ashraf in the well-liked movie Dum Mastam.

Amar Khan, a Lollywood diva known for her lovely appearance and excellent acting abilities has gradually established a name for herself in the entertainment business.

As one of the most fashionable celebs, the Bela Pur Ki Dayan actor consistently rocks a chic appearance, and fashionistas eagerly anticipate what the diva has in store.

This time, Amar raised the temperature as she glistened in a sparkling red crimson gown, her full-glammed appearance enhancing her fashionable attitude.

She captioned her post with, “Lights, Camera, Action!! ❤️???? Stylist with sleepless nights @amnaniazi81 Co stylist with day mares if that was a word @faizruh Makeup hair @iamazeemabbasi.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

Fareeha Jabeen’s daughter has landed a number of jobs portraying diverse and interesting personalities. Chashm-e-Num, a 2017 short film, served as her acting debut.

On the work front, she co-starred with Imran Ashraf in the well-liked movie Dum Mastam, which was released on Eid ul-Fitr. IMDb Ratings gave the film a rating of 5.6.

