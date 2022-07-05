Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amar Khan’s latest TikTok video goes viral

Amar Khan’s latest TikTok video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Amar Khan’s latest TikTok video goes viral

Amar Khan mimics Ms. Braganza from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Advertisement
  • Amar khan is making waves with her new tiktok video
  • The video begins with sassy Punjabi dialogue and Amar’s hilarious facial expressions.
  • Amar Khan appeared in the popular film Dum Mastam, which was released on Eid-ul-Fitr and starred Imran Ashraf
Advertisement

 

Lollywood diva Amar Khan is making waves with her hilarious TikTok video, and her fans are loving her new look.

Also Read

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps, and even our celebrities can’t stop using the video-sharing app.

The popular lip-syncing craze has now caught the Baddua star, who has amused netizens with her TikTok video with her makeup artist. The video begins with sassy Punjabi dialogue and Amar’s hilarious facial expressions.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Fareeha Jabeen’s daughter has landed a number of roles portraying diverse and complex characters. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the short film Chashm-e-Num.

Advertisement

Also Read

Amar Khan sets the internet on fire in a red-bold outfit 
Amar Khan sets the internet on fire in a red-bold outfit 

Amar Khan shared the latest pictures on her Instagram. She donned a...

Amar Khan appeared in the popular film Dum Mastam, which was released on Eid-ul-Fitr and starred Imran Ashraf. IMDb Ratings gave the project a 5.6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story