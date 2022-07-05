Amar Khan’s latest TikTok video goes viral

Amar Khan sets the internet on fire in a red-bold outfit
Amar Khan shared the latest pictures on her Instagram. She donned a...
Lollywood diva Amar Khan is making waves with her hilarious TikTok video, and her fans are loving her new look.
TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps, and even our celebrities can’t stop using the video-sharing app.
The popular lip-syncing craze has now caught the Baddua star, who has amused netizens with her TikTok video with her makeup artist. The video begins with sassy Punjabi dialogue and Amar’s hilarious facial expressions.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Fareeha Jabeen’s daughter has landed a number of roles portraying diverse and complex characters. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the short film Chashm-e-Num.
Amar Khan appeared in the popular film Dum Mastam, which was released on Eid-ul-Fitr and starred Imran Ashraf. IMDb Ratings gave the project a 5.6.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.