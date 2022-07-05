Amar Khan’s latest TikTok video goes viral

Amar khan is making waves with her new tiktok video

The video begins with sassy Punjabi dialogue and Amar’s hilarious facial expressions.

Amar Khan appeared in the popular film Dum Mastam, which was released on Eid-ul-Fitr and starred Imran Ashraf

Advertisement

Lollywood diva Amar Khan is making waves with her hilarious TikTok video, and her fans are loving her new look.

Also Read

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps, and even our celebrities can’t stop using the video-sharing app.

The popular lip-syncing craze has now caught the Baddua star, who has amused netizens with her TikTok video with her makeup artist. The video begins with sassy Punjabi dialogue and Amar’s hilarious facial expressions.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Fareeha Jabeen’s daughter has landed a number of roles portraying diverse and complex characters. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the short film Chashm-e-Num.

Advertisement

Also Read Amar Khan sets the internet on fire in a red-bold outfit Amar Khan shared the latest pictures on her Instagram. She donned a...

Amar Khan appeared in the popular film Dum Mastam, which was released on Eid-ul-Fitr and starred Imran Ashraf. IMDb Ratings gave the project a 5.6.