Amazing Information About Khuda Aur Mohabbat by Javeria and Saud

Javeria Saud is an incredibly gifted actress and host.

She sang the well-known theme song for the popular drama series Khuda Aur Mohabbat. Her husband, Saud Qasmi, is an actor in both cinema and television.

He also runs a popular YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Javeria Saud is a well-known television host, singer, and actress from Pakistan. She participated in many well-known dramas.

Javeria Saud however an incredibly gifted actress and host who married actor Saud. He however a successful actor in both cinema and television. He runs a popular YouTube channel.

However, the actress recently spoke with Mathira for Bol Television and discussed her accomplishments and undiscovered abilities.

She also mentioned that she sang the well-known theme song for the wildly successful drama series Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

Speaking of it, she stated, “I have written and sung songs for our home production plays. Like Yeh Zindagi Hay and Khuda Aur Mohabbat. I sang these well-known OSTs.

The song “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” was popular and frequently played, but Saud Qasmi said, “It is terrible that they haven’t given any acknowledgment to Javeria Saud. The sad part is they continuously utilize it every season without giving recognition.

Advertisement

Saud went on to say that JJS (Javeria Jannat Saud) productions were responsible for Khuda Aur Mohabbat’s debut season. In the program, Javeria Saud also performed the well-known OST.