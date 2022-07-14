Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amber Heard bid for Johnny Depp defamation re-trial thrown out by judge

Amber Heard bid for Johnny Depp defamation re-trial thrown out by judge

Articles
Advertisement
Amber Heard bid for Johnny Depp defamation re-trial thrown out by judge

Amber Heard bid for Johnny Depp defamation re-trial thrown out by judge

Advertisement
  • Amber Heard’s bid for a re-trial in her legal battle with Johnny Depp has been denied.
  • The actress claimed one of the jurors had not been properly vetted.
  • Judge Penney Azcarate dismissed her application and declared jury’s decision “competent”.
Advertisement

Amber Heard bid for a re-trial in her legal battle with Johnny Depp has been denied.

The actress claimed one of the jurors had not been properly vetted, so the defamation trial should be re-run.

Amber Heard criticism of one of the jurors who rendered a verdict is “irrelevant,” according to the court, who further notes that the guy was thoroughly screened.

Judge Penney Azcarate dismissed her application and declared that the jury’s decision was “competent,” upholding Depp’s legal triumph.

Last Monday, Heard’s attorneys filed papers arguing that the widely reported verdict should be set aside due to “newly discovered facts and evidence” regarding the jury.

Heard’s criticism of one of the jurors who rendered a verdict is “irrelevant,” according to the court, who further notes that the guy was thoroughly screened.

Advertisement

Judge Penney Azcarate dismissed her application and declared that the jury’s decision was “competent,” upholding Depp’s legal triumph.

Last Monday, Heard’s attorneys filed papers arguing that the widely reported verdict should be set aside due to “newly discovered facts and evidence” regarding the jury.

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now fashion investors
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now fashion investors

Luxury sportswear brand Perfect Moment is best known for its colourful and...

“The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict,” she said.

“The only evidence before this court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the court’s instructions, and orders. This court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

Heard’s appeal was deemed “frivolous” and lacking “no legitimate basis” by Depp’s legal team.

Advertisement

The dispute between the pair stemmed from a 2018 essay Heard published in which she claimed to have experienced domestic abuse but did not specifically name Depp. As a result of his defamation lawsuit against her, she countersued him.

Depp was given $10.35 million (£8.7 million) in damages after weeks of graphic testimony about their connection, with the jury concluding that he had been falsely accused.

Also Read

Lea Michele pays heartbreaking tribute to Cory Monteith on anniversary of passing
Lea Michele pays heartbreaking tribute to Cory Monteith on anniversary of passing

Lea Michele has shared a photo of herself and her former boyfriend...

Heard won on one count and received a $2 million (£1.68 million) damage award.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story