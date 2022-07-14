Amber Heard bid for Johnny Depp defamation re-trial thrown out by judge

Amber Heard’s bid for a re-trial in her legal battle with Johnny Depp has been denied.

The actress claimed one of the jurors had not been properly vetted.

Judge Penney Azcarate dismissed her application and declared jury’s decision “competent”.

Advertisement

Amber Heard bid for a re-trial in her legal battle with Johnny Depp has been denied.

The actress claimed one of the jurors had not been properly vetted, so the defamation trial should be re-run.

Amber Heard criticism of one of the jurors who rendered a verdict is “irrelevant,” according to the court, who further notes that the guy was thoroughly screened.

Judge Penney Azcarate dismissed her application and declared that the jury’s decision was “competent,” upholding Depp’s legal triumph.

Last Monday, Heard’s attorneys filed papers arguing that the widely reported verdict should be set aside due to “newly discovered facts and evidence” regarding the jury.

Heard’s criticism of one of the jurors who rendered a verdict is “irrelevant,” according to the court, who further notes that the guy was thoroughly screened.

Advertisement

Judge Penney Azcarate dismissed her application and declared that the jury’s decision was “competent,” upholding Depp’s legal triumph.

Last Monday, Heard’s attorneys filed papers arguing that the widely reported verdict should be set aside due to “newly discovered facts and evidence” regarding the jury.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now fashion investors Luxury sportswear brand Perfect Moment is best known for its colourful and...

“The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict,” she said.

“The only evidence before this court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the court’s instructions, and orders. This court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

Heard’s appeal was deemed “frivolous” and lacking “no legitimate basis” by Depp’s legal team.

Advertisement

The dispute between the pair stemmed from a 2018 essay Heard published in which she claimed to have experienced domestic abuse but did not specifically name Depp. As a result of his defamation lawsuit against her, she countersued him.

Depp was given $10.35 million (£8.7 million) in damages after weeks of graphic testimony about their connection, with the jury concluding that he had been falsely accused.

Also Read Lea Michele pays heartbreaking tribute to Cory Monteith on anniversary of passing Lea Michele has shared a photo of herself and her former boyfriend...

Heard won on one count and received a $2 million (£1.68 million) damage award.