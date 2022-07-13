Amber Heard lands in hot water, branded as ‘golddigger’

Amber Heard criticised for making fun of Johnny Depp as a “golddigger” by actor Mickey Rourke.

Rourke attacked the actor’s ex-wife during an open conversation with Piers Morgan.

Also mentioned his own controversy, which cost him “many jobs.”

For making fun of Johnny Depp as a “golddigger,” Amber Heard has drawn criticism.

This charge was made by American actor Mickey Rourke during an appearance on the British television programme Piers Morgan Uncensored.

During his open conversation with the actor, he attacked the actor’s ex-wife and mentioned his own controversy, which cost him “many jobs” until “the truth came to light.”

Rourke was quoted saying, “I know Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately.”

“All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something that I didn’t do.”

“It cost me movie jobs for several years and it [gave] me a bad reputation. And finally, the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies and I lost jobs.”

“And so I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold digger, you know? Do you think that’s what she was?”

