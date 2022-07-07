Amber Heard requests judge to be overturned in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard has asked a US judge to reverse the judgment.

Amber Heard has asked a US judge to reverse the judgment against her and Johnny Depp’s multimillion-dollar defamation case and order a fresh trial.

The 36-year-old Aquaman actor claims the evidence used during the six-week trial did not support the judgment returned in Mr. Depp’s favor on June 1.

The attorneys for Ms. Heard also contend that inquiries should be conducted regarding “improper juror service” in documents obtained by the PA news agency.

In 2018, Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend over an essay she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a victim of domestic violence, which, according to his attorneys, erroneously accused him of being the abuser.

“The verdict is excessive as a matter of law in light of the evidence and law, and should be set aside,” the documents stated.

“For all the reasons set forth above, and for the reasons set forth on the record during the hearings and at trial, in the Motions in Limine and Motions to Strike, Ms Heard respectfully requests this Court to set aside the jury verdict in favor of Mr Depp and against Ms Heard in its entirety, dismiss the complaint, or in the alternative, order a new trial.