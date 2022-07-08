Amber Heard seeking private meetings with Johnny Depp.

In an effort to pay off her $10 million debt.

This assertion was made by a report via Marca.

Advertisement

Amber Heard has been looking for personal meetings with Johnny Depp in an effort to pay off her $10 million debt, rumours.

This assertion was made by a report via Marca, and according to their findings, the media outlet discovered Ms. Heard has been attempting to personally renegotiate her debt with Mr. Depp.

The couple’s total debt of $10 million and $350,000 apparently became “tough” for Ms. Heard to obtain, but they were unable to come to a compromise.

Many insiders believe Ms. Heard has begun her appeal against the decision based on the qualifications of jury No. 15 because of this failed meeting.

The court should look into whether juror 15 lawfully served on the jury, according to the court document. The Court noted that the person who would later be designated juror 15 was born in 1945 on the jury list panel supplied to counsel prior to voir dire.

However, Juror 15 was obviously born after 1945. He seems to have been born in 1970, as shown by information that is readily available to the public.

Advertisement

This disparity begs the question of whether juror 15 was properly vetted by the Court to serve on the jury and received a summons for jury duty.

Earlier, Depp announced the release of his new song on Instagram. The star revealed the information one day after Camille Vasquez, his attorney, turned 38.

Many people expected the famous Hollywood person to send her birthday wishes. However, the actor decided to keep things professional between himself and his lawyer and refrained from wishing her in public.

Also Read