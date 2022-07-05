Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amber Heard wants to dismiss the defamation trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard wants to dismiss the defamation trial against Johnny Depp

Articles
Advertisement
Amber Heard wants to dismiss the defamation trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s lawyers filed a motion to overturn Johnny Depp’s $10.35 million defamation verdict, Courtesy (Google).

Advertisement
  • Amber Heard’s lawyers filed a motion to overturn Johnny Depp’s $10.35 million defamation verdict.
  • Heard said the ruling had poor legal reasoning, an improperly vetted jury, and excessive damages.
  • Depp denied the abuse allegations and won the verdict, so he owes her damages.
Advertisement

Amber Heard seeks to overturn Johnny Depp’s defamation verdict. The high-profile case dominated the news in May. Depp sued the Aquaman actress for $50 million over an opinion piece she wrote in 2018—an op-ed that alleged actor abuse.

JD denied the abuse allegations and won the verdict, so she owes him $10.35 million in damages. The counterclaim won her $2 million. Heard was disappointed by Depp’s win.

The actress’s lawyers have filed a motion to overturn Johnny Depp’s $10.35 million defamation verdict. The court received a 43-page document.

Amber Heard said the ruling had poor legal reasoning, an improperly vetted jury, and excessive damages. She investigated improper jury service. The motion states that Johnny Depp “presented no evidence that Ms. Heard did not believe she was abused.”

“Therefore, Mr. Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside,” it continues. Ben Chew, Depp’s attorney, commented on Heard’s motion to overturn the verdict. “Just longer, more substantive,” he said.

Before this, a jury had given the actress a court order telling her to pay Johnny Depp $10.35 million in damages. She has an overall net worth of $8 million and is unable to make the payment. It’s been suggested that she might have to declare bankruptcy.

Advertisement

Also Read

After Johnny Depp’s success, petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has over 5 million signatures
After Johnny Depp’s success, petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has over 5 million signatures

Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story