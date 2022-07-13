Judge Azcarate denied Amber Heard’s request to appeal the decision on Johnny Depp’s defamation case.

Heard argued that the evidence did not support the jury’s finding that she had slandered him.

She also claimed that one of the jurors was not thoroughly screened.

Last month, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor defeated Heard in a prominent civil lawsuit.

The actress had asked the judge to overturn the $10 million defamation verdict that had been rendered against her in favour of Depp.

Azcarate allegedly rejected all of Heard’s arguments in a written decision on Wednesday, stating that the jury issue in particular was unimportant and that Heard could not establish that the judge was biassed.

Judge wrote, “The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict. The only evidence before this court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the court’s instructions, and orders. This court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

Amber Heard can still appeal the decision to the Virginia Court of Appeals, though.

