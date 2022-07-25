Advertisement
Amber Khan share glimpses of Baku trip.

Amber Khan is a veteran actress who frequently appears on Nida Yasir’s morning program. She is not particularly young but is still a lovely woman.

In addition to being the top host, she runs a beauty parlor in Karachi. She frequently appears on eid special shows with all of her creative work, and her engaging performance creates many special moments.

She is not alone in this field; Kiran Khan, her sister, is a superb actor as well.

Amber divorced sometime after her wedding, leaving her to raise her gorgeous adult daughter alone. She quickly left him after finding it difficult to get along with his family. At the time, getting a divorce was an abrupt step, even with the consent of the girl.

She put a lot of work into raising her daughter, working in show business, and spending a lot of time at her salon, which is now a well-known destination for nearly all divas in the entertainment sector.

Amber’s daughter is the only member of her small family, and she adores spending all of her time with her. She was observed having fun and seeing several locations in Azerbaijan.

She wore modest clothing that was appropriate for the nation, but it didn’t seem like it was appropriate for living in Pakistan. A preview of Amber’s trip to Baku is seen here. Have a look!

 

Her sister also owns the well-known clothing company Salitex, which brings in a sizable income for this unusual family. A lot of people go to Amber’s salon, which is also at the height of its fame, to get ready for their events and activities.

She took a break from her work and flew to Baku to enjoy some time with her friends.

