Amber Khan takes a trip to Baku

Famous Pakistani actress, host, and makeup artist Amber Khan has been working in the entertainment world for a long time. Amber Khan is a popular host who has hosted numerous shows up to this point. Amber Khan is a fantastic makeup artist who owns and operates the “Amber Khan Salon” in Karachi in addition to performing and presenting. Similar to her sister, Kiran Khan is a member of the entertainment industry who is well-known for hosting cookery programmes on Masala TV.

Amber Khan and her buddies were currently on vacation. Amber Khan provided her fans and followers a behind-the-scenes look at her recent trip to Baku by posting on her official Instagram account. Amber Khan was seen having a great time as she explored some of Baku’s fascinating destinations, such as Azerbaijan, Gabala, Universal Studios, and many others. Check out some of the beautiful holiday images and videos Amber provided from her most recent trip to Baku!

