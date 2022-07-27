A judge granted Andrew Glennon sole legal and primary physical custody of their 4-year-old son.

Amber Portwood has been granted overnights under the new custody arrangement.

Amber was “devastated and heartbroken” by the outcome.

Advertisement

Amber Portwood custody battle with ex Andrew Glennon has come to an end for now.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, a judge granted Andrew’s request to relocate and awarded him sole legal and primary physical custody of their 4-year-old son James.

Andrew has been ordered to “seek out and consider the mother’s opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child’s medical treatment, education and religion,” according to court documents.

In response to the court’s decision, Amber released a statement saying she was “devastated and heartbroken” by the outcome.

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children,” the Teen Mom star told E! News. “While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past.”

Amber argued that people who’ve done therapy, taken classes and made efforts to change should not continue to be punished for past mistakes.

Advertisement

“I’ve spent years rebuilding bridges and did everything that was required of me, including submitting 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations,” she continued. “If your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will. I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.”

Amber, who is also mom to 13-year-old Leah with ex Gary Shirley, has been granted overnights under the new custody arrangement, which will be phased in incremental time frames.