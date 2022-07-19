Amber Rose speaks about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce

She had dated the rapper herself from 2008 until 2010.

Model Amber Rose was not surprised to hear that her ex-boyfriend Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian were splitting up.

The 38-year-old asserted that she never had any ill will against the previous spouse.

Amber Rose wasn’t too shocked when she heard that rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian were splitting up.

According to the media, the model stated that she was not surprised when her ex-boyfriend and Kim’s marriage of over seven years came to an end, as she had seen it coming.

During an appearance on the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast, Rose, who dated the rapper herself from 2008 until 2010, discussed the highly publicized breakup that occurred between them.

When asked about her sentiments over the celebrity couple’s decision to end their relationship, she responded, “I don’t have any feelings about it.”

The woman, who is 38 years old, said, “Of course,” when she was asked to answer whether or not she saw it coming. She added, “I mean, I always hope for the best, for people to be happy.”

She continued to explain: “I have my own – I don’t want to say ‘feelings’ for him, because that sounds like it’s a positive thing for Kanye. – I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was.”

Rose, on the other hand, asserted that she never had any ill will against the previous spouse.

“I always hope for the best for them,” she emphasized. “I never had any ill feelings, like ‘I hope they get divorced’ or ‘he’s going to get his day.’ I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz (Khalifa), or even after just doing my thing. I never really thought about it much.”

